Kenya: EACC Arrests Kenya Power Employee Over Electricity Reconnection Bribe

Kisii — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee in Kisii over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a customer's premises.

The suspect, Caleb Owuor, who is attached to the Kenya Power Kisii office, is accused of demanding Sh35,000 from a customer to restore electricity supply at premises in Nyanchwa Estate.

The premises had reportedly been disconnected over allegations of an illegal electricity connection.

According to the EACC, the customer reported the matter to the Commission, prompting preliminary investigations.

The Commission subsequently mounted an operation that resulted in Owuor's arrest in Kisii Town while allegedly receiving Sh18,000, part of the amount he is accused of demanding.

Owuor was taken to Kisii Police Station, where he was booked and processed as investigations continued.

The suspect was later released on Sh20,000 cash bail pending the completion of investigations.

The EACC has not indicated when the investigations will be concluded or whether the suspect will face formal charges.

The case comes as anti-corruption authorities continue to pursue allegations of bribery and abuse of office involving public officers and employees of state agencies.