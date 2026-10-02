Kenya: ODM to Hold Nationwide Candle-Lighting Ceremony for Raila

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will on Friday hold a nationwide candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of its founding party leader, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The ceremony will be held simultaneously across the country at 6pm, with Kenyans in the diaspora also expected to participate. ODM says the event will launch a month-long programme dubbed "Mwezi wa Baba", dedicated to remembering Raila and reflecting on his political journey and public life.

In Nairobi, the main event will be held at Uhuru Park, with activities beginning at 3pm before the nationwide candle-lighting at 6pm. The Nairobi programme is expected to run into the evening.

ODM has designated venues across several counties for the candle-lighting exercise.

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They include Kisumu Central Square, Mombasa's Treasury Square, William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok, Eldoret town, Kanamkemer Roundabout in Turkana, Kajiado town, Migori Posta Grounds, Homa Bay town, Kakamega town, Busia Bus Park, Mbale and Luanda towns in Vihiga, and Nakuru CBD.

The party has also listed Kilifi Town, Kiambu Town, Central Roundabout in Kisii Town, Wajir Town, Garissa Town and Nyamira Town as additional designated venues. ODM said other venues would be communicated later for purposes of media coverage.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale, in a notice dated October 1, said the candle-lighting had been organised by the party in conjunction with the National Steering Committee preparing activities to mark the first anniversary of Raila's death.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of a series of activities planned throughout October under the "Mwezi wa Baba" programme.

The programme includes regional gatherings and memorial activities, with ODM having scheduled engagements in Western Kenya, Garissa, the Coast region, Kajiado and Turkana before the programme culminates in Nairobi later in the month.

The October commemorations will also include activities in Bondo, where Raila's family and the National Steering Committee led by Prof. Adams Oloo are coordinating anniversary events.

The National Steering Committee has separately announced memorial activities around the anniversary, including a candle-lighting ceremony at Raila's resting place in Bondo on October 14 and further commemorations leading to October 15.

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Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving medical treatment in India. His death was officially announced by the Kenyan Government on the same day.

The ODM ceremony is therefore part of a broader programme of remembrance activities being held to mark one year since his death, with separate events being organised by the Raila family and the national steering committee.