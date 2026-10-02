Nigeria: Public Servants Begin 3-Day Warning Strike Today

Public sector unions, under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), have directed all federal, state and local government employees to begin a three-day warning strike from today over the failure of the government to address their demands.

The industrial action, scheduled to commence today, October 2, and end on Sunday, October 4, follows the council's earlier call on the federal government for measures to cushion the effects of rising living costs.

Their demands include a reduction in petrol price to N500 per litre, a wage award for workers and the commencement of negotiations for a new national minimum wage ahead of 2027.

In a circular dated October 1, 2026, and signed by the National Secretary of the JNPSNC, Olowoyo Gbenga, the council said the action became imperative over what they described as worsening economic hardship affecting workers.

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According to the circular, the decision followed the Federal Government's alleged failure to address requests previously submitted to President Bola Tinubu in a letter dated September 21, 2026.

The circular said, "The strike shall start with effect from Friday, 2nd October, 2026, to Sunday, October 4th, 2026."

The circular also called on public servants in the federal, state and local government services to participate in the strike, stressing that the action was intended to draw attention to the difficulties facing workers across the country.

The council maintained that the strike would proceed as scheduled, with public servants across the three tiers of government expected to participate.

NLC backs JNPSNC demands

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress has thrown its weight behind the council, while it also demanded an immediate reduction in the price of petrol, a nationwide wage award and the commencement of negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

The congress warned that rising living costs have eroded workers' purchasing power.

The NLC, in its Independence Day message disseminated by its President, Joe Ajaero, said the demands became necessary as workers and other Nigerians continued to grapple with rising transportation, food, rent, and education costs.

It particularly linked the worsening cost-of-living crisis to the increase in petrol prices following the removal of the subsidy in 2023.

"Petrol now sells at N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities and far more in remote areas. The surge in transportation costs drives up the prices of food, school fees, rent, and nearly every necessity of life, while nominal wages remain stagnant," the NLC said.

The Congress argued that the Federal Government should urgently address the transmission of fuel costs to transportation and other areas of the economy.

"Without cutting this chain, any effort to ease the suffering of the people is futile," it said.

The NLC also demanded the immediate implementation of a nationwide wage award covering workers in the federal, state and local governments, describing the measure as an emergency response to declining real incomes rather than a form of charity.

The NLC further accused the government of failing to fully implement tax relief measures contained in the October 2023 Memorandum of Understanding with labour.

It called on the government to deliver the tax relief agreed during the dialogue and expedite negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

The NLC also called for a reduction in the cost of governance, greater transparency in public spending and increased investment in roads, hospitals, schools and other social infrastructure.

On the petrol subsidy, the labour centre questioned what it described as the failure to translate savings from the policy into improved infrastructure and social services.

The NLC similarly criticised Nigeria's continued reliance on imported refined petroleum products while calling for greater investment in domestic refining capacity.

On social welfare, the union called for affordable and quality public education, functional healthcare facilities and improved road infrastructure, arguing that these were necessary to reduce the pressure on households and improve economic productivity.

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The NLC also raised concerns over youth unemployment and migration, saying the government must create opportunities that would give young Nigerians reasons to remain in the country.

The union further linked insecurity to the country's economic difficulties, arguing that violence had affected farming, education and healthcare delivery. It said insecurity, poverty, unemployment and inequality were interconnected challenges that required attention to the distribution of economic opportunities and resources.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the NLC said workers should be allowed to make independent political choices and warned against electoral manipulation, voter intimidation and rhetoric capable of provoking ethnic or religious tensions.

The union said it would use its proposed Workers' Charter to articulate its positions on policies and candidates when appropriate but stressed that workers' organisations should not be treated merely as electoral tools.