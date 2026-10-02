Zambia: African Bishops Express Concern Over the Arrest of Archbishop Banda

Lusaka — "On behalf of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), we wish to express our fraternal solidarity and prayerful closeness to the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), and in a particular way to His Grace Dr. Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka, at this challenging moment in the life of the Church in Zambia."

With these words, the African Bishops gathered within SECAM expressed their solidarity with their brother Bishops in Zambia and, in particular, with Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka, who was arrested at the end of September.

"We have learned with great concern of the recent proceedings involving Archbishop Banda, following his appearance before the Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia on 28 September 2026. in connection with ongoing investigations," the statement, issued on 1 October, continues.

On 28 September, Archbishop Banda was arrested and charged by the Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia (DEC) with possession of a Toyota Hilux allegedly obtained unlawfully. According to the DEC, which is also responsible for investigating money laundering and financial crimes, the Toyota Hilux was "reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority."

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Archbishop Banda pleaded not guilty before a Lusaka court and was released on bail of 80,000 kwacha (approximately €3,600), after spending one night in custody.

News of their Archbishop's arrest prompted the faithful to gather in prayer at the Cathedral in Lusaka.

Archbishop Banda's arrest has been linked to the detention of several opposition figures following the 13 August elections, including leading opposition candidate Brian Mundubile. Eleven people were arrested the day after the vote during a security forces raid on Mundubile's residence. During the operation, former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya was shot and killed (see Fides, 21/8/2026).

The Bishops of Zambia convened an extraordinary plenary session of the ZCCB on September 29, under the presidency of Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama. In their final statement, the Bishops quoted Scripture: "If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?" (Psalm 11:3), warning that the country's democratic pillars are collapsing under the weight of political polarization, intimidation and arbitrary arrests.

The Bishops linked the growing tensions to the disputed general elections of 13 August, which, in their view, have undermined public confidence in the country's democratic institutions. "Public confidence in elections is essential to the legitimacy and stability of democratic institutions," they stated.

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The statement lists a number of concerns, including the instrumentalization of tribal identities, restrictions on the space for free expression, harassment of opposition parties and the weakening of the rule of law.