Kenya: Ignore Fake Memo Announcing Temporary Closure of Masinde Muliro University

2 October 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

IN SHORT: A memo supposedly from Kenya's Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology directs students to vacate campus premises, citing the lecturers' strike. But the university has dismissed it as fake.

"Following the commencement of the lecturers' industrial action scheduled for Friday 2nd October 2026, the university will temporarily suspend activities," reads a document circulating on Facebook.

The document appears to be an internal memorandum from Kenya's Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), titled: "Temporary closure of the university."

It is dated 28 September 2026 and appears to include the signature of Prof Judah Ndiku, the university's registrar of academic affairs.

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The document directs students to vacate campus premises by 2 October and make the necessary arrangements to return home.

According to the Universities' Academic Staff Union (UASU), lecturers were scheduled to go on strike from midnight on 2 October after pay talks collapsed. UASU is the national labour union representing academic staff in all public universities and colleges in Kenya.

The document has also been posted here and here.

So did MMUST really direct students to vacate its premises? We checked.

Fake memo

Africa Check found no credible media reports or official announcement that MMUST instructed students to vacate the university premises because of the strike. If this were a legitimate development, the university would have announced it on its official channels, including its website and Facebook page.

On 28 September, the university posted the circulating document on its official Facebook page with the word "fake" printed across it in red.

"Disregard," it said.

The circulating document is fake and should be ignored.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

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