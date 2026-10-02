Rwanda: Ingabire Denies Links to Militias, 2019 Kinigi Attack

Victoire Ingabire has denied allegations that she formed or was part of a criminal group operating under the P5, a militia coalition which carried out attacks against civilians in Kinigi Sector, Musanze District, in 2019.

Ingabire, the founder of the unregistered party DALFA-Umurinzi, made the remarks on Thursday, October 1, during the ongoing trial at the High Court in Kigali.

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The substantive hearing in the case began on September 18, when the prosecution presented its opening case, outlining allegations against Ingabire and her 10 co-accused.

The prosecutors charged Ingabire with several counts, including forming or joining a criminal group, causing an uprising among the population and spreading harmful information with the intent of creating a hostile international opinion against the Rwandan government, among other charges.

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Ingabire has denied the charges.

While responding to the charge of forming or joining a criminal group, Ingabire disputed the prosecution's claim that she was part of the P5 coalition, which prosecutors have linked to activities against the government.

The coalition, based in DR Congo, was behind the 2019 attacks which took place on the night of October 5, killing 15 people, and injuring 14 others.

She said her former party, FDU-Inkingi, joined the P5 coalition in 2015 while she was in prison and was represented by another person.

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Ingabire also argued that individuals who were associated with FDU-Inkingi and later allegedly sent people for military training should not automatically be linked to her.

She highlighted that she was never part of the Kinigi terror attack that claimed people's lives; rather, she was among the people who condemned the attack.

Ingabire told the court that she later established DALFA-Umurinzi after disagreements emerged within FDU-Inkingi, including over the party's participation in the P5 coalition, and having a mixed committee which included people who lived abroad, yet the 2008 congress agreed on moving every activity of the party in the country.

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'There is no evidence'

Ingabire also challenged the prosecution's evidence linking her to an alleged criminal group, arguing that the prosecution had not demonstrated the specific acts she personally committed.

She argued that the prosecution had failed to show agreements she allegedly entered into with other individuals accused in the case or establish her specific role in the alleged activities.

Ingabire also challenged evidence relating to alleged military training in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the prosecution had not demonstrated when she allegedly sent fighters, who they were or how she sent them.

She said some of the periods cited by the prosecution coincided with times when she was in prison.

Ingabire further disputed the authenticity and relevance of some documents and writings that prosecutors relied on as evidence.

She told the court that her phone and laptop had been taken during investigations and returned to her later, and that she was not told at the time that the materials later presented in court had been recovered from her devices.

Ingabire repeatedly told the court that the prosecution needed to demonstrate her personal involvement and intent rather than rely on the actions or statements of other people.

The defence is expected to continue addressing the remaining charges.The hearing was adjourned, with proceedings expected to resume on Monday.