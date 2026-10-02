Nigeria: Ekiti to Cut Transport Fare By 50 Percent, Rolls Out 15 CNG Buses

Governor Biodun Oyebanji says the deployment of the buses, which coincided with the nation's Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of the state's creation, marks a major step in the government's move to reduce transport costs for the people, in line with President Bola Tinubu's directives.

The Ekiti State Government has begun efforts to cut transport fares by 50 per cent across the state by deploying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to cushion the effect of transportation costs on residents.

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, said the deployment of the buses, which coincided with the nation's Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of the state's creation, marks a major step in the government's move to reduce transport costs for the people, in line with President Bola Tinubu's directives.

He added that the state has begun cutting transport fares by 59 per cent through the roll-out of 15 CNG buses donated by the federal government as part of efforts to promote affordable and accessible public transportation.

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He said the state would expand the fleet to serve residents better.

Mr Oyebanji, accompanied by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the official flag-off of the vehicles at the Ekiti State Transportation Agency premises in Ado Ekiti, said the government would continue to explore ways to reduce the burden on citizens.

Speaking with journalists shortly after inspecting the fleet, the governor thanked President Tinubu for the intervention, noting that the buses would significantly reduce the burden of transportation on the people.

He added that the initiative demonstrates the commitment of both the state and federal government to improving the welfare of the people.

He added that the CNG buses would provide a more affordable means of transportation for residents across the state, urging the drivers' union to ensure the gains are passed on to commuters.

Mr Oyebanji, who also inspected ongoing projects in different parts of the state after inspecting the CNG buses, hailed President Tinubu's economic policies, which he said provide more resources to the state to carry out our programme and projects that have a direct impact on the people.

"No matter how visionary a leader is, if there are no resources to work with, it will just stay in the realm of a vision. But the President has been helping and supporting us not only in Ekiti State but in all the states in the country to translate our vision into action and impact for the people.

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"The President charged all state governors that by 1 October, we should find a way of reducing transportation cost because most of the implications we are witnessing, transportation contributes a lot to it, and what we have done today is just the pilot: 15 CNG buses, which are going to be distributed to the unions, and the agency will manage it.

"My appeal is to the Unions; they should allow the gains to translate to the commuters because this will reduce transportation cost by 50 per cent," he said.

Speaking on the deployment of the buses, the Director-General of the Ekiti State Transportation Agency, Tajudeen Akingbolu, said routes had been mapped out for the CNG buses to operate from Ado Ekiti to Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha and Abuja, adding that the initiative would provide residents with more affordable and reliable interstate transportation while reducing the burden of high transport fares.