Mozambique to Export Cassava to China

Maputo — The Mozambican Chamber of Commerce (CCM) and the Chinese business group Long Ran on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at easing the export of cassava produced in Mozambique to the Chinese market.

The agreement is also aimed at putting into practice an initiative that will increase production and processing of cassava.

The agreement provides for the mobilization of farmers, development of the cassava value chain and creation of conditions for processing and marketing the crop, with a particular focus on integrating small-scale producers.

Jasmine, a representative of Long Ran, explained that the group's initial target is to export one million boxes of cassava. However, she did not specify a timeframe. She noted that cassava offers opportunities beyond food consumption, including industrial applications and animal feed.

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"We want cassava originated from Mozambique to become the staple of the whole world. The group intends to make available to Mozambican farmers knowledge and technologies", he said.

The Chinese group had identified cassava varieties in Mozambique with characteristics suitable for large-scale production. Potential has been identified in the southern province of Gaza and other parts of the country for developing an export-oriented value chain.

For his part, CCM chairman, Lucas Chachine, said access to an export market could encourage smallholders to expand cultivated areas, moving from subsistence farming to commercial production capable of generating sustainable income.

"Producers will know that the limit is not just direct consumption, but that they have a market where they can generate income. The project could improve household livelihoods and stimulate local economies", he said.

The initiative also provides for linking investors with farmers, facilitating investment, promoting technology transfer and boosting local production, in line with national efforts to reduce imports and empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.