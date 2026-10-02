Ethiopia: U.S. Lawmakers, Europe Peace Foundation Urge Dialogue As Fighting Escalates in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The Europe Peace Foundation and three US lawmakers have separately called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia, urging the parties to return to negotiations as fighting intensifies in Tigray and neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

UN news coverage In a statement issued on 1 October, the Europe Peace Foundation said it was concerned by reports of explosions in Addis Ababa and renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia, warning of risks to civilians. It called on all parties to cease hostilities, protect civilians and engage in peace talks.

The foundation's statement, issued by Sappan KC Hum, also renewed an invitation for Ethiopia to join the "Peaceful Nation" roadmap under the Global Peace 2030 initiative. It said Mr. KC was prepared to support or mediate dialogue with the agreement of the parties.

Separately, US Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN), chair of the U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group, John Garamendi (D-CA), co-chair of the Ethiopian American Caucus, and Jim McGovern (D-MA) expressed alarm over the escalating violence. In a statement released on 1 October, the lawmakers cited what they described as an Ethiopian military strike on an aid convoy in Tigray the previous week.

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The lawmakers said the renewed fighting threatened Ethiopia and the wider region, which they said was already affected by the previous northern Ethiopia war and the conflict in Sudan. They urged all parties to recommit to peace negotiations and uphold the 2022 Pretoria Agreement, including commitments on civilian protection, humanitarian access and transitional justice.

Amharic language resources They also called on Ethiopia's neighbours and the international community to help de-escalate tensions, while urging the US State Department to engage the parties to end the violence and pursue accountability.

The renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia has drawn growing international calls for de-escalation and dialogue. Addis Standard reported yesterday that Pope Leo XIV urged all parties involved in the fighting in Tigray and neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions to abandon armed confrontation and return to dialogue.

Discover moreSocial media analysisEthiopian capital insightscourtEthiopian political insightsNews subscription serviceBrowse MagazinesRead Local NewsAddis Ababa travel guideNewsBusiness news analysis Speaking during his General Audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, Pope Leo said he was following developments "with deep concern" and called on the international community to provide timely humanitarian assistance to people affected by the renewed hostilities.

"I extend my heartfelt plea to all parties to choose the path of dialogue," the Pope said, warning that armed conflict leaves behind "death, destruction, and resentment."

Regional political updates His appeal came amid renewed clashes involving Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan forces, with fighting reportedly extending into parts of Afar.

The Pope's appeal comes days after six U.S. senators urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department to engage Ethiopia's federal government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and associated armed groups to halt renewed hostilities and return to mediation.

In a statement sent to Addis Standard by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine said the deteriorating security situation risked undermining the 2022 peace agreement that ended the two-year Tigray war.

"We are alarmed by the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia," the senators said, citing escalating conflict in Tigray, Oromia and Afar and warning that the renewed violence could unravel the agreement brokered by the African Union and strongly supported by the United States.

The senators called on the international community to press the parties to the agreement to de-escalate tensions and return to mediation, warning that renewed fighting could trigger another conflict across the Horn of Africa.

The renewed fighting has also drawn growing concern from the United Nations over the protection of civilians and the humanitarian consequences of the escalation.

Ethiopian news analysis In a statement sent to Addis Standard on Wednesday, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ozonnia Ojielo said he was "closely monitoring" developments with humanitarian partners across the affected regions. He warned that the renewed conflict was exposing civilians, including people displaced during the previous war, to further protection risks while triggering new displacement.

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"The situation presents serious concerns over the protection of civilians, particularly those who were displaced by the last conflict, facing further protection risks, while new displacements are emerging," Ojielo said.

His warning followed a statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressing grave concern over the deteriorating situation, including the reported seizure and occupation of airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire and intensified fighting in and around Tigray and neighboring areas. Guterres called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk separately warned on 25 September that the renewed hostilities were already having harmful consequences for civilians and urged all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions.