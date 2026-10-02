Liberia: From Weah to Nagbe, Liberia Loses Another Talent to U.S.

Liberia has watched several promising football talents with Liberian roots go on to represent the United States.

The latest is Brooklyn Sigel Randolph Raines, a Liberian-born midfielder who has begun making his mark with the U.S. men's national team.

By Edwin Dolo

Raines, 21, was born in Monrovia and adopted by an American family at 15 months old. Raised in Chicago, he moved with his family to Arizona at age 13 to join the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande.

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His emergence with the United States adds another chapter to a story that has included Liberian-American midfielder Darlington Nagbe and Timothy Weah, the son of Liberia soccer legend and former President George Weah.

Nagbe, the son of former Liberian international Joe Nagbe, switched his international allegiance to the United States in 2015.

He was included in the U.S. national team squad in November that year for World Cup qualifying matches against St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

Nagbe went on to make 25 appearances for the United States.

Three years later, Timothy Weah also chose to represent the United States over Liberia.

Although born in the United States and eligible to play for Liberia, Weah said his decision to represent the U.S. was not difficult and was driven by his love for the country and his teammates.

Now, Raines is following a similar path.

Raines earned his first senior cap for the United States on Sept. 26, 2026, coming off the bench in a 4-1 friendly victory over Peru at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Four days later, he made his first senior start.

Tuesday night provided an even bigger stage.

Raines played all 90 minutes as the United States defeated Chile 4-2, delivering a composed performance in midfield and showing why he is regarded as one of the country's emerging young talents.

The New England Revolution midfielder finished with 66 touches and completed 44 of 48 passes, a 92% completion rate.

Raines began his professional career with Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS Next Pro during the 2022 season.

On Dec. 23, 2025, the New England Revolution announced his signing for a reported $1.6 million, with an additional $400,000 possible based on certain conditions.

He joined through Major League Soccer's U22 Initiative on a contract running through the 2028-29 season, with an option for an additional year.

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A connection to Liberia

Despite his American upbringing and international career, Raines' Liberian roots remain an important part of his story.

He has previously spoken about looking up to Nagbe while growing up, linking his own journey to that of another Liberian-born player who went on to represent the United States.

Raines is one of five adopted siblings. His adoptive mother was treated for cancer at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in 2020, and Raines has supported the institution through his public advocacy.

His rise now presents Liberia with a familiar question: how many more players with Liberian roots could have strengthened the Lone Star if the country had been able to identify, develop or recruit them earlier?

From Nagbe to Weah and now Raines, the pattern continues.