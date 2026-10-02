Zimbabwe to Host Pan-African Women's Business Dialogue

Zimbabwe is set to host the inaugural HERFRICAA Cross-Country Conversation on 10 October, bringing together women from across Africa for a virtual dialogue aimed at strengthening connections, sharing experiences and creating opportunities for collaboration.

The event will be held under the theme "Beyond Borders: Building Through Collaboration" and will bring together women entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, emerging leaders and other stakeholders from different African countries.

Zimbabwe will serve as the inaugural host but organisers say the platform is intended to be Pan-African allowing participants from different countries to share their experiences and explore areas of common interest.

HERFRICAA Zimbabwe Country Lead Edith Maziofa-Tapfumaneyi said the initiative was intended to move beyond conventional networking by helping participants establish relationships that could lead to practical opportunities.

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The initiative comes as women across Africa continue to build businesses and careers while facing challenges including access to finance, markets, mentorship, technology, professional networks and visibility.

HERFRICAA Strategic Lead Brighton Muresherwa said the conversation would examine what could be achieved when women deliberately connect their knowledge, markets, networks and opportunities across borders.

"The intention is not to suggest that women across Africa experience the same realities. Countries have different economic environments, opportunities and challenges. The value of the conversation is in bringing those realities together and exploring where collaboration can make a practical difference," he said.

The event will begin with a welcome address by HERFRICAA Executive Director Emmanuella Tuoyo-Charles before moving into a moderated discussion featuring representatives from participating countries.

The HERFRICAA model is built around five areas -- Converse, Collaborate, Access, Opportunity and Follow Through -- with an emphasis on turning conversations into relationships, knowledge exchange, mentorship and market opportunities.

Representatives from Cameroon and Nigeria have already been confirmed alongside Zimbabwean participants while other speakers are being coordinated through the HERFRICAA network.

Discussions will also focus on access to markets, finance, mentorship and business networks, as well as opportunities that women in one country could make available to others through cross-border partnerships.

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HERFRICAA Administrative Lead Oghenerukevwe Adjene said effective coordination and inclusive participation would be important to ensuring that women from different countries have a meaningful voice.

Participants will also be asked to identify practical actions they can pursue within 30 days of the event including mentorship, business partnerships, market linkages and professional connections.

HERFRICAA said the initiative seeks to build stronger networks that can improve women's visibility, knowledge-sharing, professional development and access to economic opportunities across Africa.