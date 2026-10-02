Zimbabwe: ZGC Launches 90-Day Campaign to Tackle Intimate Partner Violence

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has launched a 90-day national campaign aimed at preventing intimate partner violence (IPV) amid concern over reported cases of domestic disputes escalating into serious injuries and deaths.

The campaign, which runs from October to December 2026 will culminate in the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Addressing journalists in Harare, newly appointed ZGC chairperson Dr Leslie Ncube said the commission was concerned about the reported increase in physical, sexual and emotional violence within intimate relationships.

"The Commission is deeply concerned by the increasing reports of physical, sexual, emotional and other forms of violence occurring within intimate relationships, including cases that escalate into loss of life," Dr Ncube said.

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He said police records showed that domestic violence remained a serious national concern, with some cases escalating to grievous bodily harm, murder and suicide.

According to figures cited by the commission, at least 13 838 cases of sexual offences and aggravated domestic violence were recorded across the country in 2024.

The Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey 2023-2024 also found that 27% of women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical violence while 9% had experienced sexual violence during their lifetime.

Dr Ncube warned that official figures were unlikely to capture the full scale of the problem as many incidents go unreported because of fear, stigma, economic dependence, threats and limited access to support services.

"Behind every reported case there may be many more incidents that remain hidden because of fear, stigma, economic dependence, shame, threats, social pressure, lack of information, concerns about family breakdown or limited access to support services," he said.

The commission said recent fatal domestic disputes highlighted the need for earlier intervention and better coordination between institutions responsible for preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

While acknowledging that women and girls experience a disproportionate burden of gender-based violence, Dr Ncube said men and boys could also be victims of intimate partner violence.

He said stigma, expectations around masculinity and fear of ridicule could prevent male survivors from seeking help.

The commission is therefore calling for a response that enables survivors of all genders to access information, protection, support and justice while continuing to recognise the disproportionate impact of IPV on women and girls.

"A home should be a place of safety, dignity, love and respect, not a place of fear," Dr Ncube said.

He said intimate partner violence should not be treated as a private family matter because of its wider consequences for children, families and communities.

"Intimate partner violence cannot be dismissed as a private family matter. It is a human right, gender equality, social and development concern that requires a coordinated national response," he said.

The campaign will focus on public awareness, engagement with government and institutions, involving men and boys in prevention, working with faith and traditional leaders, and promoting safe and supportive workplaces.

The commission said the campaign would seek to shift the focus from responding to violence after it occurs towards prevention, early identification of warning signs, healthy relationships, peaceful conflict resolution, reporting and survivor support.

The initiative is being implemented as part of Zimbabwe's commitments under the High-Level Political Compact to End Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices in Zimbabwe, launched in 2021 and the National Strategy to Prevent and Address GBV 2023-2030.

The compact sets a target of reducing the national prevalence of gender-based and intimate partner violence by between 20% and 30% by 2030.

It also seeks to increase domestic financing for programmes addressing gender-based violence through gender-responsive budgeting.

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Dr Ncube called on communities, families, employers, religious leaders and traditional leaders to participate in preventing violence.

He urged men and boys to reject violence and promote respectful relationships while encouraging women and girls experiencing violence to know their rights and seek assistance.

The commission also called on parents to teach children communication and peaceful conflict resolution, and urged workplaces to establish referral and support mechanisms for employees affected by IPV.

Dr Ncube said communities also had a responsibility to report violence in line with Zimbabwe's Anti-Domestic Violence Act.

"The Zimbabwe Gender Commission believes that violence is preventable and peaceful homes are possible

"We must recognise the warning signs early. We must speak up when violence occurs. We must support survivors regardless of their gender. We must challenge harmful norms. We must promote mutually respectful relationships." he said.