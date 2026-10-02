Namibia: Jordan, Namibia Highlight Cultural Ties to Boost Tourism Cooperation With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Tourism representatives from Jordan and Namibia have emphasized shared cultural connections with Ethiopia as a key opportunity to expand tourism exchanges, business partnerships, and industry cooperation.

Speaking at Oromia Tourism Week, held from September 29 to October 1 in Addis Ababa, the delegates joined international and local stakeholders to promote trade, foster collaboration, and drive regional tourism growth.

Speaking at the event, Laura Leader, Founder and General Manager of Discover Jordan, highlighted the shared cultural and tourism heritage of Ethiopia and Jordan as a foundation for stronger business ties.

"Both Ethiopia and Jordan share a very rich culture and heritage. We have beautiful tourism destinations in each of our countries, and I think together we can really make something incredible happen," Leader said.

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She emphasized that the event offered a valuable platform for networking with tourism companies across Africa, paving the way for future business partnerships.

Leader noted strong interest in Jordan among Ethiopian and African travelers, driven largely by religious heritage sites such as Mount Nebo and the Jordan River.

She added that her positive interactions with local professionals encouraged her to return to explore tourist attractions beyond Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, Sandra N. Shoopala, Marketing Administrator at the Namibia Tourism Board, noted that Namibia's participation aimed not only to promote the country as a destination, but also to build strong partnerships with Ethiopian stakeholders.

"We are not only here to invite you, but we are also here to build partnerships, friendships, and collaborations, to say let's work together, let's visit each other," Shoopala said.

She stressed that boosting two-way tourism could encourage more Namibians to visit Ethiopia and vice versa.

Shoopala highlighted cultural parallels between the two nations, particularly between Namibia's San communities and traditional Ethiopian practices, as a unique foundation for cultural exchange.

She also praised Ethiopia's efficient visa facilitation, noting that her own application was processed in about an hour. That smooth experience prompted interest in studying Ethiopia's system to explore similar measures in Namibia for Ethiopian travelers.

"This is our second time exhibiting at Oromia Tourism Week, but personally, it's my first time here," Shoopala added. "Ethiopia is a very beautiful country, and the people are incredibly welcoming."

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Overall, the participation of representatives from Jordan and Namibia showcased how shared cultural heritage and streamlined travel can forge new business ties and expand bilateral tourism.