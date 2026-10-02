Ethiopia: Irreecha Promotes Unity, Reconciliation, Says Mayor Adanech

Addis Ababa — Irreecha promotes unity, togetherness, forgiveness, and reconciliation, and carries great value for national understanding, said Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie.

The 2026 Irreecha Forum is being held in Addis Ababa under the theme "Irreecha: For National Consensus!", highlighting the festival's values of unity and national understanding.

Addressing the forum, Adanech said that Irreecha carries a powerful message, and if properly nurtured and cared for, it can contribute to the development of the country and the preservation of unity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Irreecha is a time to offer thanks to God, the Creator," she said. "It preaches unity, togetherness, forgiveness, and reconciliation."

She stated that Irreecha is a festival from which everyone can benefit, adding that its values can be expanded and celebrated together as a shared holiday.

Adanech expressed her appreciation to the people of Addis Ababa for welcoming and hosting guests who enter through all five gates, saying that this reflects an understanding of, appreciation for, and effort to promote the values of Irreecha.

She wished for Irreecha to be a celebration of peace, togetherness, and communication, as well as a time to develop Ethiopia's rich values, work to overcome poverty, stand together in unity to build the country, and demonstrate hard work and mutual support.

Irreecha is the Oromo thanksgiving festival, traditionally observed as a time to give thanks to Waaqa (God) and welcome the new season after the rainy period. The 2026 celebrations are scheduled for October 3-4, with major celebrations taking place at Hora Finfinnee in Addis Ababa and Hora Harsadii in Bishoftu.