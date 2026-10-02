Ethiopia: DPM Temesgen Extends Irreecha Greetings, Calls for Unity and Shared Prosperity

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) of Ethiopia, Temesgen Tiruneh, has extended his best wishes to Ethiopians celebrating Irreecha, highlighting the festival's values of thanksgiving, togetherness, peace, and hope for the future.

In a message shared on social media, the Deputy Prime Minister described Irreecha as a festival of thanksgiving, through which the Oromo community expresses gratitude to the Creator as the rainy season passes and nature turns green.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Irreecha represents togetherness by remembering the past with gratitude, celebrating the present in peace, and welcoming the future with hope.

Additionally, the festival provides an occasion to pray for peace, abundance, and prosperity in the new season.

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The Deputy Prime Minister further emphasized that Ethiopia is building on shared values, such as Irreecha, to transform diversity into unity, unity into strength, strength into development, and development into shared civilization. He noted that the festival's lesson is rooted in collective strength, mutual care, and working together to turn shared hopes into tangible outcomes.

Moreover, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that festivals that originate in specific localities can, over time, become shared national and global cultural heritage, contributing to social connection and enrichment.

In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister wished for Irreecha to serve as a foundation for peace, a source of togetherness, and a beacon for a brighter shared future.

Irreecha is an annual Oromo thanksgiving festival that marks the end of the rainy season and welcomes spring, symbolizing gratitude, renewal, peace, and communal harmony.