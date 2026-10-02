Uganda: Govt Backs Medical Cannabis Investment, Warns Against Illicit Diversion

Government has reaffirmed its support for regulated medical cannabis and industrial hemp production, while warning investors and operators against diverting controlled substances into illicit markets.

The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Juma Witonze Kisekka, said the sector has potential to contribute to agricultural transformation, pharmaceutical development, scientific research, employment, investment and export diversification, but must operate within strict regulatory and security frameworks.

Witonze was speaking while officiating at the Annual General Meeting of the Uganda Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Cooperative Society Limited (UMCHICS), chaired by Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba.

He commended UMCHICS for bringing together stakeholders in a sector that cuts across health, agriculture, industry, scientific research, trade, employment and national security.

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"The Government recognises the potential of regulated medical cannabis and industrial hemp to contribute to innovation, investment, agricultural transformation, pharmaceutical development, employment and export diversification," Witonze said.

"However, these opportunities must be pursued within a framework of strict regulation, responsible investment, public safety and national security."

Witonze said cannabis remains a controlled substance under Uganda's legal framework, pointing to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2024, which came into force on April 14, 2025.

The law lists cannabis among prohibited plants but provides for licensing of specified narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for medical purposes, subject to the requirements of the law.

Witonze stressed that the existence of regulated medical uses should not be interpreted as general legalisation of cannabis.

"This distinction is critical: regulated medical and industrial use must never be confused with general legalisation or uncontrolled access to cannabis," he said.

He assured investors that Government's regulatory role was not intended to frustrate legitimate businesses, but to ensure that operators comply with the law and prevent controlled substances from being diverted.

"I wish to assure you that our role is not to obstruct legitimate investment. Rather, our responsibility is to ensure that legitimate enterprises operate within the law, while preventing the diversion of controlled substances into illicit markets," he said.

The minister said security and traceability must cover the entire value chain, from seeds and cultivation to harvesting, processing, storage, transportation, manufacturing, export and disposal.

He urged UMCHICS members to maintain proper records and accountability, saying compliance should be viewed as a foundation for the credibility and sustainability of the emerging industry.

"Effective traceability, record keeping and accountability are essential. I encourage UMCHICS members to regard compliance not merely as a Government requirement, but as a foundation for the credibility, sustainability and reputation of this industry," Witonze said.

He also urged the cooperative to promote integrity, accountability, scientific standards and responsible business conduct among its members.

Witonze warned that operators who abuse licences, falsify records or divert controlled substances would face legal action.

"Let me be clear: Government welcomes genuine investors and legitimate operators. However, those who abuse licences, falsify records, divert controlled substances or use legitimate businesses as a cover for criminal activity will face appropriate action within the law," he said.

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He said Uganda is at an important stage in developing the sector and that building a credible industry requires cooperation between Government, investors, researchers and other stakeholders.

"Our shared responsibility is to build an industry that simultaneously protects public health, safeguards national security, promotes scientific innovation, creates employment and economic opportunities, and respects the law," he said.

Witonze called on UMCHICS to work closely with Government and view regulation as a framework for building a credible and sustainable industry rather than as an obstacle to investment.

"I therefore call upon UMCHICS to work closely with Government and to see regulation not as an obstacle, but as a foundation for a credible, secure and sustainable industry," he said.