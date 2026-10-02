Uganda: Peter Mungoma Appointed Deputy Group CEO,Chief of Radio At Next Media

Next Media Group has announced the appointment of Peter Jackson Mungoma as Deputy Group CEO and Chief of Radio.

Mungoma is a C-suite executive with more than two decades of experience in strategic leadership, organisational transformation, commercial growth and market entry across the media, broadcasting, telecommunications, consulting, renewable energy and automotive sectors.

Before his appointment, Mungoma served as Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Radio Group from 2014, providing strategic leadership through a period of major change in the media industry.

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Under his stewardship, Capital Radio strengthened its market leadership, grew its audience across traditional and digital platforms, delivered sustained revenue growth, improved corporate governance and built high-value strategic partnerships with government, the private sector and development partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa said:

"Peter brings commercial discipline and leadership depth to Next Media Group. His record at Capital Radio practically shows what sustained growth and strong governance are. We welcome him as we build the next chapter for our radio, television and digital platforms."

Mungoma's leadership has been defined by a strong focus on commercial sustainability, innovation, digital transformation, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

He played a pivotal role in positioning Capital Radio for continued relevance and growth in a competitive and rapidly changing media market.

Before and alongside his leadership at Capital Radio, Mungoma held senior leadership and advisory roles across East Africa, driving market-entry strategies, business turnarounds and commercial growth.

His experience includes renewable energy ventures in Tanzania and subscriber growth initiatives in pay television with MultiChoice and other companies, centred on business development, commercial strategy and sustainable growth.

Mungoma holds a BA (Hons) and an MBA in Marketing from Makerere University. He has also completed executive education at Harvard Business School and holds the specialised international radio certifications Radio Marketing Professional (RMP) and Certified Radio Marketing Consultant (CRMC) from the Radio Advertising Bureau in Dallas, Texas.

Widely recognised for his strategic oversight, commercial acumen and transformative leadership, Mungoma joins Next Media to continue building high-performing teams, creating result-oriented frameworks, developing strategic partnerships and delivering sustainable long-term value for key stakeholders.

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He remains a strong advocate for the continued evolution of the media and communications industry.