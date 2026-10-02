Uganda: Capital Is Next - Next Media Unveils New Chapter for Ugandan Radio

Next Media has unveiled a new chapter for its radio portfolio, bringing Capital 91.3 FM, Beat FM and KIIS 100.9 FM into closer connection with its television, digital and entertainment platforms.

Under the banner #CapitalisNext, the group is presenting a vision of distinct radio brands operating within one connected media ecosystem, promising listeners greater choice, wider access to content and new opportunities to engage with the personalities they trust.

The direction was outlined on Friday, October 2, as Next Media welcomed the Capital Radio team during its Triannual Next Media Talks at Next Media Park. The gathering marked the beginning of a wider public introduction to the expanded radio portfolio.

Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa placed the individual identities of the stations at the centre of the transition.

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"Your brands stay yours, and your listeners keep hearing the voices they trust," Kariisa stated in his welcome message.

The message underlines the relationship at the heart of radio -- the familiarity of a presenter, the character of a programme and the daily connection between a station and its listeners.

Next Media's ambition is to build on those relationships through a network that connects radio with television, online publishing, streaming and live experiences.

Capital FM, Beat FM and KIIS bring distinct audiences and personalities into that proposition, extending the range of communities the group can serve.

For listeners, the opportunity extends beyond the frequency. A radio conversation could continue through video, a favourite presenter could reach audiences across multiple platforms, while programmes could create new opportunities for participation through social media and live events.

The direction reflects changes in how audiences consume media, with listeners increasingly moving between listening, watching and interacting throughout the day.

Next Media's portfolio provides the group with platforms to connect these experiences through brands including NBS Television, Sanyuka TV, Nile Post and AfroMobile.

Leadership of the radio portfolio will be supported by Peter Jackson Mungoma, who has been appointed Deputy Group CEO and Chief of Radio at Next Media Group.

Mungoma served as Chief Executive Officer of Capital Radio Group from 2014. His appointment brings more than two decades of experience in strategic leadership, commercial growth and organisational transformation, with a career spanning broadcasting and other sectors.

"Peter brings commercial discipline and leadership depth to Next Media Group. His record at Capital Radio practically shows what sustained growth and strong governance are. We welcome him as we build the next chapter for our radio, television and digital platforms," Kariisa said in the appointment announcement.

Mungoma's experience places commercial sustainability, digital development and long-term value creation at the centre of the group's radio ambitions.

The wider network also creates opportunities for presenters, producers and creative teams to develop content across platforms and introduce their work to new audiences.

For businesses, the expanded portfolio offers a potential commercial gateway to distinct listener communities, supported by television, digital content, talent and events.

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Through United Media, the group aims to connect these platforms into campaigns that reach audiences at different points in their day.

The transition remains subject to the ongoing Uganda Communications Commission process. Kariisa acknowledged that the regulatory process has not concluded and affirmed the group's commitment to responding to the regulator's questions.

Friday's welcome also coincided with the start of Uganda Month, ahead of the country's 64th Independence anniversary on October 9.

Kariisa linked the occasion to Next Media's broader ambition of building what the group describes as Africa's largest indigenous media organisation, owned and run by Africans.

For #CapitalisNext, the promise begins with trusted voices and distinct brands, supported by a broader platform for Ugandan content, talent and business.