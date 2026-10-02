Uganda: Jeema Demands Probe Into Alleged Torture of Sam Mugumya

The Justice Forum (JEEMA) has demanded the immediate production of missing opposition activist Sam Mugumya before the High Court and an independent investigation into allegations that he was tortured at a military safe house.

The demand follows allegations by Lt Herbert Mabonga Matanda, who identifies himself as a former Defence Intelligence and Security officer, that the Special Forces Command operates an illegal detention facility at Abayita Ababiri along Entebbe Road.

Mabonga released a video statement on September 30, alongside footage he claimed showed Mugumya in a severely weakened condition and using a walking frame.

The location and circumstances of the footage have not been independently verified. The UPDF has dismissed Mabonga's allegations as fabricated and described him as a deserter.

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In a statement, JEEMA said the allegations require an independent investigation, particularly because of the unresolved legal case concerning Mugumya's whereabouts.

The party said the High Court issued a writ of habeas corpus in September 2025 ordering authorities to produce Mugumya before a competent court. The court record confirms that the order was made to determine the lawfulness of his alleged detention.

JEEMA said the continued uncertainty over Mugumya's whereabouts, combined with the new allegations, requires authorities to account for him.

"Uganda cannot be governed by safe houses," the party said, citing constitutional protections against torture and provisions of the UPDF Act governing detention.

JEEMA called on Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to order Mugumya's immediate production before the High Court.

It also wants the Uganda Human Rights Commission and Uganda Law Society to be granted access to the alleged Abayita Ababiri facility and other Special Forces Command detention sites.

The party further called for independent medical examinations of detainees found at the facilities.

The UPDF has previously denied holding Mugumya. In a September 2025 affidavit filed before the High Court, Lt Col Edgar Musasizi said the army's search of its detention facilities and records found no evidence that Mugumya had been in the custody of the respondents.

Mugumya was reportedly arrested by military operatives in Mbarara on August 26, 2025, according to the habeas corpus proceedings.

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JEEMA said a transparent investigation would establish the authenticity of the latest footage and determine Mugumya's whereabouts and condition.