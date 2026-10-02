Uganda: Kabale Diocese Prepares for Historic Ordination of Fifth Bishop

Preparations for the ordination of the new Bishop of Kabale Diocese, scheduled for this Saturday, are in high gear, with organizers saying everything is now set for the ceremony.

The Bishop-elect, Monsignor Bosco Bonaventure Gubazire, will succeed Rt. Rev. Callistus Rubaramira, who has served as Bishop of Kabale Diocese for the past 23 years.

According to the chairman of the organizing committee, Rev. Fr. Dr. John Vianney Sunday, preparations have reached an advanced stage, with all key arrangements in place for the ceremony.

Speaking to journalists at the venue, St. Ignatius University grounds, Dr. Sunday said more than 2,000 people are expected to attend the event. President Yoweri Museveni is also expected to grace the occasion.

"Security will be very tight, as all the concerned authorities have already been notified," Dr. Sunday said.

During a visit to Rushoroza Hill, our team found the choir rehearsing ahead of the big day.

One of the choir leaders, Anaclet Musobyimana, said 150 choristers had been selected from across the diocese to provide music during the ceremony.

"We will sing hymns that are well known to many Christians, but this time with great improvement," Musobyimana said.

Msgr. Bosco Gubazire will become the fifth Bishop of Kabale Diocese. He belongs to the Missionary Fathers congregation.