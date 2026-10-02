Uganda: George Nkayivu Builds Career Across Media, PR and Labour Migration

The transition from journalism and broadcasting to corporate communications has become increasingly common as organisations seek professionals who can navigate both traditional media and digital platforms.

Among Ugandan communications professionals who have made that transition is George Nkayivu, who currently serves as Marketing and Public Relations Director at KHM International Consultants.

His work has largely focused on corporate communication, public engagement and issues surrounding international recruitment and labour migration, an area that involves communication with Ugandans seeking employment opportunities abroad.

Nkayivu began his professional career in the media industry, working with Delta Television Uganda and BBS Terefayina, where he was involved in broadcasting and media marketing.

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His experience in the media exposed him to newsroom operations, audience engagement and the demands of communicating information to different groups.

He later moved into institutional communication, serving as Public Relations Officer at St. Martin Secondary School, where his responsibilities included public communication, community engagement and promotional activities.

His subsequent move to KHM International Consultants placed him in the international recruitment and labour export sector, where communication often involves employment opportunities, migration procedures and the responsibilities of workers seeking jobs abroad.

In his current role, Nkayivu has also appeared on television programmes to discuss issues affecting Ugandans working or seeking work outside the country.

Some of his public engagements have focused on financial management among migrant workers, including the need for workers to consider how income earned abroad can be used to support investments and livelihoods when they return home.

"Media is the bedrock of corporate trust," Nkayivu said during an industry forum in Kampala. "If you cannot engage with the public transparently through the media, you cannot sustain a brand's institutional integrity."

His career has also included an interest in the legal and regulatory aspects of communication and employment. He pursued legal studies at the Law Development Centre in Kampala, adding legal training to his background in media and public relations.

The combination of media, public relations and legal training has shaped his approach to communicating about employment and labour migration, areas where information can have direct consequences for people seeking opportunities abroad.

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The international labour market has also created a growing need for accurate information among Ugandans seeking employment outside the country. Recruitment processes, employment contracts, migration requirements and workers' rights are among the issues that require clear communication from companies and public institutions.

Beyond conventional media, Nkayivu has maintained a presence on social media under the name "Owekitiibwa Wakayima," where he publishes and engages with audiences on a range of issues.

His career reflects the broader changes taking place in Uganda's public relations industry, where practitioners increasingly work across television, radio, digital platforms and corporate communication.

For professionals moving from journalism into public relations, the shift also brings a change in responsibility. Rather than primarily reporting events, corporate communicators are required to explain institutional decisions, engage stakeholders and manage information about their organisations.

Nkayivu's career, spanning broadcasting, institutional public relations and corporate communication, illustrates this changing professional landscape and the growing overlap between media experience and strategic communication in Uganda.