Uganda: Kabale RDC Warns Against Sabotaging Measles-Rubella Vaccination Drive

Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner Michael Kyakashari has warned cultural and religious leaders and members of the public against spreading misinformation or sabotaging the ongoing measles-rubella vaccination campaign.

"Security and health teams are closely monitoring the five-day exercise. Anyone found deliberately obstructing it will be arrested and prosecuted," Kyakashari said.

Kyakashari spoke during the district launch of the campaign at Kabale Primary School, where he urged parents and guardians to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated.

Kabale District Health Officer Dr Gilbert Arinaitwe Mateeka reassured parents that the vaccine is safe and effective, encouraging them to take advantage of the campaign to protect children against the preventable diseases.

"Kabale District targets to vaccinate about 50,000 children," Mateeka noted.

The Ministry of Health says the five-day national campaign targets 7,471,554 children aged between nine months and five years across the country, in a bid to boost vaccination coverage and prevent serious complications associated with measles and rubella.