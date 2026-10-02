Uganda: Mountain Gorilla Population Rises to 1,063 Amid Calls to End Illegal Tracking

Campaign for Nature
A gorilla in Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda (file photo).
2 October 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

The population of mountain gorillas in Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 1,063, up from about 300 in 1990, conservation officials have announced.

Of these, 459 are found in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, while the others live in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park and the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park.

The figures were revealed during Uganda's national World Gorilla Day celebrations held at Ruhija Community Playground in Rubanda District. World Gorilla Day is marked globally every September 24 to promote gorilla conservation.

This year's celebrations, hosted under the theme "Securing the Future: Restoring Indigenous Trees, Healthy Gorillas and Resilient Communities," brought together conservationists, government officials, local leaders and communities.

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Uganda rotates the national World Gorilla Day event among Rubanda, Kisoro and Kanungu districts.

Officials attributed the increase in the gorilla population to habitat protection, regular monitoring, law enforcement and greater involvement of communities living near protected areas.

Ruhija Town Council Mayor Geoffrey Tumuhimbise commended communities around Bwindi for embracing conservation and urged the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to increase support to residents so they can benefit tangibly from protecting wildlife.

"Conservation should not only focus on protecting wildlife, but should also consider the welfare and livelihoods of communities living alongside protected areas," Tumuhimbise said.

Representing the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Commissioner John Magambo, Tom Butiime welcomed the increase but warned against illegal gorilla tracking in Kigezi, saying it undermines conservation and tourism.

"Gorillas are a key tourism asset that boosts national revenue and community incomes. Tracking must follow established guidelines. Some conservation partners use their positions to facilitate irregular tracking," Butiime noted.

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