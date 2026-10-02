Uganda: CRS Multipurpose Cash Assistance Response in Karamoja

CRS and Caritas Moroto have successfully completed a Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) response supporting 1,554 drought-affected households across Napak and Nabilatuk districts in Karamoja. The intervention reached 826 households in Nabilatuk and 728 households in Napak, providing vulnerable families with direct cash support to help them meet their most urgent needs, including food, healthcare, education, water, and livelihood recovery.

The response was designed to give families the dignity and flexibility to decide how best to address their own priorities during a period of prolonged drought and economic hardship. Beneficiaries received the assistance through secure mobile money transfers, enabling them to access support safely and efficiently.

Today, CRS Country Representative Daniel Mumuni joined community members in Lopeei Sub-county, Napak District, for the final phase of the cash disbursement exercise. During the visit, he interacted with beneficiaries and heard firsthand how households have used the cash assistance to improve food security, support children's education, invest in small businesses, and strengthen their resilience.

This intervention demonstrates the power of cash assistance as a fast, dignified, and effective humanitarian response that enables families to make choices that best meet their needs while stimulating local markets and supporting community recovery.