Nigeria: Court Jails Woman Six Months for Abusing 14-Year-Old Niece

OWERRI -- A Chief Magistrate's Court in Imo State has sentenced Rose Okon to six months' imprisonment for assaulting her 14-year-old niece who was in her care.

Chief Magistrate C. J. Nkwoada handed down the sentence on Friday after Okon pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of assault.

The court, however, gave her an option of N50,000 fine.

According to the charge sheet, Okon committed the offence on September 19 at Umuneke, Ngor Okpala, in the Ngor Okpala Magisterial District.

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The charge alleged that she assaulted the teenager by pouring hot water on her head and body, causing her grievous harm.

The charge was brought under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, as applicable in Imo State.

During the proceedings, prosecution counsel, Sampson Obodo, presented photographs showing the injuries sustained by the girl and tendered statements made to the police by the accused and the victim.

A statement from the Stand For Humanity Foundation, the organisation that petitioned the police over the incident, was also tendered before the court.

After Okon was convicted, the court invited her to make a plea in mitigation before sentencing.

Okon pleaded for mercy, while her counsel, Innocent Onyekwere, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Okon was arrested following a petition by the Stand For Humanity Foundation.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, the foundation's president, Chidiebube Okeoma, said the organisation initiated the petition and arrest process to draw attention to the legal consequences of child abuse.

Okeoma, a journalist and child-rights advocate, said the conviction should serve as a reminder that child abuse is punishable under Nigerian law.

He said the foundation would continue its advocacy against child abuse in Imo State.

Okeoma added that the organisation had organised awareness campaigns against child abuse in Owerri on July 4 and September 12, 2026.

He said the campaigns involved the Imo State Police Command, the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, Nollywood actors and rights activists, among others.