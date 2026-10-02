South Africa: Media Statement - Portfolio Committee On International Relations and Cooperation Concerned By United States Ambassador's Third Demarche

press release

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation notes with concern the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (DIRCO) confirmation that it has issued a third demarche to the Ambassador of the United States of America to South Africa, Mr Leo Brent Bozell III, over what DIRCO has described as undiplomatic conduct.

This follows reports that Ambassador Bozell was summoned on 30 September 2026, nine months after assuming duties in February 2026. The committee understands this to be the third formal diplomatic protest since his accreditation on 8 April 2026. While the committee awaits a full briefing from DIRCO on the substance of the latest demarche, we wish to place the following on record.

That respect for sovereignty and the judiciary must be always maintained. South Africa is a constitutional democracy. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations requires diplomats to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state and not interfere in its internal affairs. Public commentary that undermines the decisions of our Constitutional Court and questions domestic transformation policies aimed at redressing apartheid inequalities is incompatible with diplomatic norms.

The channel of engagement allows for bilateral disagreements, including concerns around trade, visa restrictions and perceptions of domestic policy, and must be raised through established diplomatic channels with DIRCO, not through public media interviews that inflame sentiment.

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With regards to the bilateral relationship, the United States remains an important trade, investment and historical partner for South Africa. The committee supports the government's continued commitment to constructive engagement and recalibration of relations, as demonstrated by the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ambassador Bozell at Mahlamba Ndlopfu on 27 August 2026. However, constructive engagement requires mutual respect.

The committee will invite DIRCO to brief the committee at the earliest opportunity on the circumstances leading to three demarches in less than nine months, the impact on bilateral relations and steps being taken to ensure adherence to the Vienna Convention.

The committee further calls on all foreign missions accredited to South Africa to uphold the highest standards of diplomatic decorum. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo said, "We reaffirm South Africa's commitment to international law, multilateralism and non-racialism as enshrined in our Constitution."