South Africa: Understanding a Démarche - Why Parliament Is Concerned About the Third Issued to U.S. Ambassador

press release

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has noted the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (DIRCO) confirmation that it has issued a third formal démarche to the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Mr L. Brent Bozell III.

But what exactly is a démarche, and why does a third one in nine months matter?

What is a démarche?

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A démarche is the strongest formal diplomatic protest a government can issue, short of declaring a diplomat persona non grata.

Derived from the French word meaning approach or step, it is a formal representation by one government to another, expressing disagreement, concern or protest over an action, statement or policy.

In practice, DIRCO summons the ambassador to its offices in Pretoria, hands over a formal note and makes an oral representation. It is recorded on the diplomatic record of both countries.

A démarche is not a casual gesture. It is a deliberate, measured signal that the receiving state believes a diplomatic line has been crossed.

Why was Ambassador Bozell issued a démarche?

According to DIRCO, Ambassador Bozell, who arrived in South Africa in February 2026 and was formally accredited on 8 April 2026, has been issued with three démarches since then.

DIRCO has described his conduct as "undiplomatic". While it has not released full details of the latest démarche of 30 September 2026, the previous two were linked to public commentary in which the Ambassador:

* Criticised a Constitutional Court ruling regarding the "kill the boer" chant, and

* Warned that the US administration was "running out of patience" with South Africa over domestic policies such as black economic empowerment and foreign policy positions.

What does the Vienna Convention say?

The conduct of diplomats is governed by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which South Africa and the United States have both ratified.

Article 41(1) is clear:

* "Without prejudice to their privileges and immunities, it is the duty of all persons enjoying such privileges and immunities to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State. They also have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State."

When a diplomat publicly comments on a court judgment or domestic transformation legislation, the receiving state may view it as interference in internal affairs.

What is Parliament's role?

DIRCO manages day-to-day diplomacy, but Parliament, through the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, exercises oversight.

The committee, chaired by Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has said it will invite DIRCO to brief it on:

1. The circumstances leading to three démarches in less than nine months;

2. The potential impact on trade, investment and cooperation; and

3. Steps being taken to ensure adherence to the Vienna Convention.

"The United States remains an important trade, investment and historical partner for South Africa," Chairperson Mahumapelo said. "We support government's continued commitment to constructive engagement and recalibration of relations, as demonstrated by the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ambassador Bozell at Mahlamba Ndlopfu on 27 August 2026. However, constructive engagement requires mutual respect."

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The committee further called on all foreign missions accredited to South Africa to uphold the highest standards of diplomatic decorum.

"We reaffirm South Africa's commitment to international law, multilateralism and non-racialism as enshrined in our Constitution," Mr Mahumapelo said.

What happens next?

A démarche does not automatically lead to expulsion or a break in relations. In most cases, it is intended to correct behaviour and prevent escalation.

The third démarche in such a short period is, however, unusual in South African diplomatic practice and signals a significant strain in relations.

Parliament will now await DIRCO's briefing before making any further determination.