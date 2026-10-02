Gambia: Tourism Board Suspends Beach Events As Workers Warn of Lost Income

A dispute has emerged along the Senegambia and Bijilo beach belt after the Gambia Tourism Board (GT Board) suspended all open-air music and public entertainment events within the Tourism Development Area (TDA).

Beach workers and 'bumsters' told Foroyaa that the ban threatens their livelihoods as the tourism season approaches, while the GT Board said the measure is necessary to protect tourists, residents, workers, businesses and the wider public following concerns over safety and security in the tourism area.

Under the laws, the Board is the authority responsible for the Tourism Development Area (TDA), including the management of the area. The Board announced the suspension with immediate effect, saying it would remain in place until further notice. The directive covers concerts, open-air music events, beach parties, festivals and other public entertainment events within the TDA.

"The suspension is a precautionary measure to safeguard the tourism industry, maintain public order, and protect the safety and security of tourists, residents, workers, businesses, and the wider public within the TDA," the GT Board said.

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For workers who depend on the beach for income, however, the decision has caused concern.

"When we received the news that the Gambia Tourism Board had banned our activities, we felt blindsided. The businesses we run here are our only sources of income," said Amie Faal, a canteen owner along Senegambia Beach.

"I operate a canteen and play music to attract customers. If the authorities ban these activities, where do they expect me to find a livelihood?"

Faal, who said she has operated on the beach for six years, said music and casual dancing competitions are important ways of attracting tourists and beachgoers.

She acknowledged the security concerns raised by the authorities but said a ban on commercial activities was not the answer.

"What the authorities are complaining about is a reality. Even those of us who work here have to call relatives to escort us home if we stay late because of frequent attacks," she said.

"However, the authorities should strengthen the security presence rather than banning our commercial activities."

Omar Bojang, a veteran bouncer stationed along the Bijilo beach belt, also acknowledged the security problems while defending workers who have operated in the area for years.

"It is true that some young boys come to the beach to attack visitors and steal valuables. This is completely unacceptable," Bojang said.

"But those of us who have worked here for years would never do this. The beach is our workplace where we seek long-term opportunities."

Bojang said the authorities should work with established beach workers to identify people involved in criminal activity.

"I suggest the authorities work directly with us. We know who belongs here and can help identify these bad actors so they face the law," he said.

A group of 'bumsters' gathered near Solomon's Beach Bar also expressed concern over the suspension.

"Many of us have no other employment. The tourism season is fast approaching, and all we want is a fruitful season to support ourselves," one worker said.

The GT Board has linked its decision to wider concerns about safety and security within the TDA. In a separate statement, the Board condemned recent instances of misconduct and illegal activities in the area and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a secure environment for visitors.

The Director General of the GT Board, Ida Jeng Njie, said the Board, together with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, was deeply concerned about a recent incident within the TDA.

She said the incident had raised concerns about the safety and security of tourists, visitors, residents and other stakeholders.

"The Gambia remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and secure destination for all visitors, and incidents that undermine this commitment will not be tolerated," Njie said.

She said the GT Board was working with the Tourism Security Unit (TSU) to establish the facts surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

"Any individual or group found to have violated the law or breached the standards and regulations governing the Tourism Development Area will face severe and appropriate action in accordance with the laws of The Gambia," she said.

The Director General also called on tourism stakeholders, businesses, residents and members of the public to report suspicious, unlawful or threatening behaviour.

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"The security and safety of our visitors is a shared responsibility, and everyone has a role to play in protecting the integrity and reputation of The Gambia's tourism industry," she said.

The GT Board said it remained committed to working with the Tourism Security Unit and other security agencies to strengthen security within the TDA.

The Board has also urged organisers, promoters and entertainment establishments to comply fully with the suspension.

"The situation will be monitored in consultation with the relevant security agencies, tourism stakeholders, local authorities, and other partners," the Board said.

It added that any decision to review or lift the suspension would be communicated through official channels.

For the beach workers and 'bumsters', the issue remains tied to their ability to earn a living from the tourism belt. While the GT Board maintains that the suspension is intended to protect the tourism environment, workers said stronger security measures, rather than a blanket ban on their activities, are needed.