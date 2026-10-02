Uganda's Investment Push Opens Door for North Dakota Agriculture, Technology Firms

The proposed US$1.2 billion investment pipeline for Uganda could create opportunities for businesses in North Dakota and the wider American Midwest to supply equipment, technology, agricultural solutions and professional services as projects under the Roosevelt Africa Trail move towards implementation.

The development follows the United States' announcement of an indicative US$1.2 billion pipeline for Uganda under the new Trade Over Aid framework, which places greater emphasis on commercial partnerships and investment rather than traditional aid.

A report by Valley News Live says the proposed investments could create demand for American agricultural technology, machinery, infrastructure solutions, digital technology, engineering and other professional services.

The connection between Uganda and North Dakota is being built around the legacy of former US President Theodore Roosevelt, whose life was closely associated with the North Dakota Badlands before his 1909-1910 expedition through East Africa.

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The Roosevelt Africa Trail seeks to connect the two chapters of Roosevelt's history through tourism, investment and trade.

Agriculture presents major opportunity

Agriculture is expected to be one of the areas where businesses in North Dakota could find opportunities in Uganda.

North Dakota has significant experience in commercial agriculture, agricultural machinery, food processing, commodity logistics and agricultural technology, while Uganda has a large agricultural production base and access to the wider East African market.

The proposed Roosevelt Africa Safari Coffee initiative illustrates how the relationship could work.

Uganda would provide the coffee production base, while US companies could participate in areas such as processing technology, equipment, packaging, logistics, branding and distribution.

The model could allow Uganda to retain more value from its agricultural products while opening new markets for American companies.

Tourism link between Uganda and North Dakota

Tourism is another area where the proposed partnership could create opportunities on both sides.

The Roosevelt Africa Trail is expected to connect Uganda's tourism destinations with the historical sites associated with Roosevelt in North Dakota, including Medora and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

In Uganda, the proposed trail covers destinations stretching from Lake Victoria and Entebbe through Kampala and Buganda, Bunyoro-Kitara, Budongo Forest and Murchison Falls, before extending towards the Albert Nile, Rhino Camp, Ajai Wildlife Reserve and West Nile.

The concept could support cross-promotion, tourism packages, educational exchanges and digital storytelling while creating opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, tour companies and other small businesses.

Potential role for US export financing

As projects under the investment pipeline progress, the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) could potentially provide financing for eligible American exports of equipment, technology and services to Uganda, subject to the institution's normal requirements and approvals.

This could be particularly relevant to North Dakota companies seeking to expand into East African markets.

According to the US Trade Representative, North Dakota exported US$8.7 billion in goods in 2025, with exports supporting an estimated 35,000 jobs based on the latest available employment data. The state also exported US$5.4 billion in agricultural products in 2024.

The state has more than 1,700 exporting companies, with small and medium-sized enterprises accounting for the majority of them, according to the US Trade Representative.

For these businesses, the Uganda pipeline could therefore provide another potential market for products and services.

From pipeline to actual investment

However, the US$1.2 billion figure does not represent money that has already been approved or disbursed to Uganda.

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The projects will still need to undergo feasibility assessments, due diligence, commercial structuring, financing arrangements and relevant approvals before implementation.

The immediate challenge for Uganda will therefore be to turn the proposed projects into bankable investments capable of attracting financing and delivering jobs, exports and economic activity.

For North Dakota, the emerging opportunity is to connect its agricultural, technological and industrial capabilities with Uganda's investment needs.

For Uganda, the potential benefit lies in attracting capital, technology and expertise while strengthening local value addition and access to international markets.

The Roosevelt connection, which once linked the North Dakota Badlands to an East African expedition more than a century ago, is now being positioned as a possible foundation for a modern commercial relationship between the two regions.