South Africa: IFP Kicks Off 30-Day Countdown to Local Government Elections With Manifesto Launches

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will officially mark the 30-day countdown to the 2026 Local Government Elections on Sunday, 4 October 2026, with major campaign events in Durban and Volksrust, including the launch of the IFP eThekwini manifesto.

IFP President Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa will deliver the keynote address at the Durban event, outlining the party's vision for responsive, accountable and people-centred local government and setting out practical solutions to the challenges facing communities.

The launch will also provide the media with an opportunity to hear directly from IFP leadership on the party's election priorities, campaign programme and vision for local government ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, IFP Deputy President Hon. Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi and Deputy National Chairperson Hon. Thembeni kaMadlopha Mthethwa will be in Mpumalanga for an IFP rally and engagement with party structures on the IFP Election Manifesto.

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DURBAN EVENT

·⁠ ⁠Date: Sunday, 4 October 2026

·⁠ ⁠Time: 10:00

·⁠ ⁠Venue: Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse Convention Centre, Gate 10, Durban

MPUMALANGA EVENT

·⁠ ⁠Date: Sunday, 4 October 2026

·⁠ ⁠Time: 10:00

·⁠ ⁠Venue: Volksrust Town Hall, Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Local Municipality

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover these events.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029