Ethiopia: Tigray Rebels Reportedly Abandon Capital As Ethiopian Government Forces Advance

Tigray rebels are abandoning their regional capital in northern Ethiopia, local residents said on Saturday, as pro-government forces advanced on the city. The region is in the grip of the worst fighting since the civil war of 2020-2022.

Fighting erupted on 23 September as the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched attacks into neighbouring states, raising fears of a return to all-out conflict.

But federal forces and pro-government militias have pushed them back and are heading north towards the regional capital, Mekelle, witnesses told French news agency AFP.

"TPLF militants and leaders are leaving Mekelle," a local journalist said. Federal forces had not yet been seen inside the city, an opposition stronghold.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Government offices and police stations were left without security personnel, residents said.

"I am concerned that government and public property could be exposed to looting because there are no security forces in the city," one told AFP.

Another said: "I am worried that lawlessness could spread in the city, and I am also afraid for my life. I want us to quickly return to law and order."

Ethiopia accuses Sudan, Eritrea of backing Tigray forces as fighting escalates

Government counteroffensive

The taking of Mekelle by pro-government forces would be a major setback for an opposition alliance formed last month by TPLF and six other armed movements to fight Ethiopia's federal government.

After launching their offensive last month, the rebels initially made advances in Afar and Amhara states - which border Tigray - with the help of local militias.

But they were pushed back this week, and Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters have launched a counteroffensive pushing into Tigrayan territory.

On Friday, a pro-government militia said it had recaptured Mekelle's main airport.

"We have taken full control of Mekelle Alula Aba Nega Airport. We are currently clearing the city of Mekelle," the Tigray Peace Forces militia posted on X late on Friday.

The claims could not be independently verified, with media prevented from travelling to affected areas and significant communications disruptions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile a humanitarian source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the TPLF had been pushed entirely out of Afar.

Ethiopia's new rebel war redraws alliances across the Horn of Africa

The conflict has triggered a breakdown in Ethiopia's relations with Eritrea and Egypt, who it accuses of supporting the rebels.

Addis Ababa expelled Eritrean and Egyptian diplomats on Thursday, prompting tit-for-tat expulsions in return.

The African Union, which is based in Ethiopia, said it was "following with concern the heightened tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt", urging "maximum restraint".

The TPLF's civil war with the federal government killed some 600,000 people between 2020 and 2022, according to AU estimates.

(with newswires)