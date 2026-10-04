Kinshasa — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomes and supports the position of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, expressed through the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare, to strengthen transparency, traceability and accountability in the management of resources mobilised for the Ebola response.

This position is consistent with the priorities set at the high-level meeting convened on 5 August 2026 under the leadership of H.E. President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, notably stronger coordination and financial accountability. Since that meeting, Africa CDC has consistently called for comprehensive tracking of the resources dedicated to the response, to ensure that funding reaches affected communities, health facilities and frontline responders.

Africa CDC's contribution rests on three complementary responsibilities: (1) leading resource mobilisation through engagement with donors and partners; (2) facilitating and monitoring the timely disbursement of financial commitments to countries and implementing partners; and (3) providing high-level technical assistance in priority areas of the response.

Africa CDC thanks all donors whose support has brought announced commitments to US$2.9 billion, notably as a result of the advocacy of H.E. Judith Suminwa Tuluka, Prime Minister of the DRC, at the G20+ ministerial meeting hosted by the United States on 23 September 2026 in New York, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. On that occasion, the Prime Minister called for these commitments to be translated into rapid disbursement and effective implementation.

As Africa CDC emphasised at the G20+ meeting, every dollar must be traceable from the donor's commitment to the services delivered to communities.

All national and international partners are called upon to align their interventions with national response priorities and to provide complete and timely financial and operational information, including on resources received, expenditure incurred, areas of intervention and results achieved.

In collaboration with the Government and partners, Africa CDC will strengthen its Financial Tracking Mechanism to consolidate this information, identify funding gaps and reduce duplication. In line with these principles, Africa CDC supports the application of national accountability mechanisms, including, where appropriate, administrative measures against organisations that do not comply with applicable transparency and reporting requirements, in accordance with national laws and procedures.

Africa CDC remains fully committed, alongside the Government and all partners, to ending the outbreak, strengthening public trust and ensuring that resources dedicated to the response deliver timely care and protection to affected communities.