Namibia: Volschenk Shines At SA Schools MTB Final

Qara Volschenk was Namibia's star performer at the South African Schools National MTB final at Stellenbosch over the weekend, winning two gold medals in the u14 sub junior girls category.

On Friday she represented Windhoek Gymnasium in the national schools finals where she comfortably won the race over two laps in 22 minutes 46 seconds, with Leone Theron of Stellenbosch High School coming second in 23:31 and Leyla De Oliviera of Secunda High School third in 24:06.

On Saturday she won her second gold medal in the national provincial finals in a time of 22 minutes 27 seconds, which was more than half a minute ahead of second placed Leone Theron of the Western Cape (23:02), while Leyla de Oliviera of Mpumalanga came third in 24:11.

It completed a great season for Volschenk in South Africa during which she remained unbeaten in eight races. She previously won three Cross Country Short Track (XCC) and three Cross Country Olympic (XCC) races in the SA Cup series.

A Namibian team of 17 cyclists which was selected from the FNB Schools MTB League, competed at the finals.

Micah Chase of St George's College was Namibia's only other medallist, winning two silver medals in the boys u15 category.

York Ahrens of DHPS finished fourth and sixth in the boys u15 category, while JP Lambert of Windhoek Gymnasium came fifth and sixth in the boys u14 category.