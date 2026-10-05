Nigeria: Yobe - One Missing, Another Rescued in River Accident

4 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Gimba

Two children went missing at a river in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State, on Sunday.

One of them identified as 14-year-old Goni Mustapha, has been rescued, while search operations are ongoing for the second child.

The incident occurred at about 2:30pm at Unguwar Bulama Alhaji Ahmadu in Dapchi community, according to the Director of Search and Rescue Operations of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jalo.

Jalo said the state and local government search and rescue teams, alongside local divers, immediately commenced efforts to locate the children.

He said Mustapha was recovered at about 5pm, while efforts to locate the second child were continuing.

The SEMA official urged residents, particularly parents and guardians, to keep children away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, especially during the rainy season.

He also advised residents against attempting to cross rivers when water levels are high or currents are strong.

Jalo urged anyone who witnesses a person falling into a river to immediately alert rescue teams or community leaders rather than attempting to jump into the water.

He expressed sympathy with the affected family and prayed for the safe recovery of the second child.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.