Nigeria: Yobe - One Missing, Another Rescued in River Accident

Two children went missing at a river in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State, on Sunday.

One of them identified as 14-year-old Goni Mustapha, has been rescued, while search operations are ongoing for the second child.

The incident occurred at about 2:30pm at Unguwar Bulama Alhaji Ahmadu in Dapchi community, according to the Director of Search and Rescue Operations of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jalo.

Jalo said the state and local government search and rescue teams, alongside local divers, immediately commenced efforts to locate the children.

He said Mustapha was recovered at about 5pm, while efforts to locate the second child were continuing.

The SEMA official urged residents, particularly parents and guardians, to keep children away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, especially during the rainy season.

He also advised residents against attempting to cross rivers when water levels are high or currents are strong.

Jalo urged anyone who witnesses a person falling into a river to immediately alert rescue teams or community leaders rather than attempting to jump into the water.

He expressed sympathy with the affected family and prayed for the safe recovery of the second child.