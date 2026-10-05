South Africa: Drawing the Line On Cape Town's Baboons

Synecdoche is an unusual word but capable of some heavy lifting. Applied to the baboons of the Cape Peninsula it's particularly appropriate. It means a part which represents a whole.

In arguments over raided kitchens, fences and the removal of troops there's a much larger question of how much room humans are willing to leave for wild animals. It brings a global conflict into a single frame: we expand into the living spaces of other species then struggle to tolerate their presence in ours.

In the case of baboons in Simon's Town, the answer is we're not: they're marked for complete removal to a fenced area from which they will never escape for the rest of their lives.

As that day looms, the battle between pro-stay groups and City officials planning the removal is escalating. Demonstrations, posters, baboon solidarity days and officials convinced they're doing the right thing for baboon and citizen safety - it's a confusing space to negotiate.

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But Maverick Earth took a deep breath and decided to try to sort the scat from the sagacity. In this series we'll look at the official position, the science around baboon management, citizens who are appalled at the impending imprisonment and the forever sanctuary itself. Then, in fairness, we'll ask a baboon for comment.

Today, we start with the official plan.

The cost of peace

Cape Town has many ways to start an argument, but few are as reliable as mentioning baboons. Everyone has an opinion. Offer yours and, before the kettle has boiled, you may find yourself defending a fence, a primate or the future of civilisation.

Keeping the peace is expensive, too. The City has committed R33-million over three financial years to...