South Africa: Lungisa's Assault Conviction Central to ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral Battle

Andile Lungisa went from ANC mayoral hopeful to candidate list casualty after the party's vetting process raised questions about his eligibility. Now he wants the courts to decide whether the ANC had the right to remove him.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has finally waded into the increasingly bitter fight over Andile Lungisa's political future, publicly insisting that the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral hopeful is not entitled to the position.

Mbalula's statement on Facebook on Friday came after Lungisa took the ANC and its secretary-general to the Johannesburg Division of the High Court in Gauteng, challenging his exclusion from the party's proportional representation candidate list. The court has reserved judgment, with a ruling expected on 12 October.

Mbalula's intervention drew criticism from some ANC supporters on Facebook, with several accusing him of trying to override the will of branches that had backed Lungisa for mayor.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Local elections: 2026 Before their court battle, Andile Lungisa warned Mbalula of 'electoral humiliation' September 13, 2026 In its reply, the ANC is asking the court to strike Lungisa's application from the urgent roll or, failing that, dismiss it with costs on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel, one of them senior.

Mbalula said Lungisa was not removed for any personal reason.

"The election committee independently determined cadre Lungisa's candidacy invalid [due to] adverse findings on his name. The allegation that the secretary-general personally instructed his removal...