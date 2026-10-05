South Africa: The Most Valuable Resource in Education Is Dedicated, Well-Trained Teachers

On World Teachers' Day, South Africa honours 485,000 educators -- celebrating their impact while calling for less bureaucracy, better support and safer schools.

Happy World Teachers' Day to the more than 485,000 educators in South Africa. Today, we are reminded of the simple truth that no education system can be stronger than the people who stand at the front of its classrooms.

Last week, we also celebrated the 26th National Teacher Awards, an important moment in our national calendar to honour the excellence of our teachers who serve our children every day.

Emerging from that celebration was Ms Mpho Mosala of Letlotlo Primary School, our 2026 National Teacher of the Year. Her achievement represents the excellence, commitment and professionalism that exists in classrooms across South Africa.

We congratulate Ms Mosala and all our finalists and award recipients. More importantly, we thank every teacher, including those whose names will never appear in a newspaper, for the extraordinary work they do.

Most of us can remember a teacher who saw something in us before we saw it in ourselves; a teacher who encouraged us to dream beyond the circumstances into which we were born. This is the extraordinary societal function of teachers - they can help transform the child of a domestic worker into a doctor, engineer, scientist, entrepreneur or even a president.

The true...