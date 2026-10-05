South Africa: Moneybags Malema Promises NMB Free Water and Electricity, and Bigger RDP Houses

EFF president Julius Malema promised Nelson Mandela Bay residents free water and electricity, bigger RDP houses, more social grants and free school meals and uniforms - pledges that stretch well beyond the powers and responsibilities of local government.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has vowed to provide free water and electricity to all social grant recipients and to upgrade decaying infrastructure if the party takes control of the metro after the 4 November local government elections.

Malema made the bold statements at Motherwell Stadium in NU2, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, at the party's manifesto launch on Saturday, 3 October.

He spoke at a packed venue to hundreds of supporters who had braved the rain and waited almost three hours for the EFF leader to take the stage.

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Malema said pensioners receiving social grants should not have to pay for expensive water and electricity, because they are poor.

"When you give them social grant, you do so because they are poor, but why are they poor only on this aspect but rich when it's time to pay for water and electricity?"

Malema said he did not understand why electricity had to be so expensive when coal was produced in the country.

"We want affordable and reliable electricity. We don't want the kind of electricity that is affected when it's raining like today it's affected and there are outages. Electricity should be affordable."

He added that Eskom's job was...