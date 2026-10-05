South Africa: Cape Town's Unfinished Freeway in a Tunnel, but Costs Up in the Air

Cape Town has unveiled plans to replace its unfinished Foreshore freeways with a new bridge and tunnel, while unlocking 15 hectares for housing, public space and a new neighbourhood. But the cost, funding model and engineering risks remain unclear.

Their towering columns and elevated freeway structures have become part of the city's landscape, prompting generations of Capetonians to wonder why the bridges were abandoned and whether they would ever be finished.

The unfinished Foreshore Freeway Bridge, in particular, has become an unlikely city icon, featuring in films and stunt scenes.

Construction began in the early 1970s on a bridge intended to connect the CBD with the coastal areas, but the project was halted, with funding constraints among the reasons cited.

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The unfinished highways are known colloquially as "Solly's Folly" after Solly Morris, the city engineer in the 1970s at the time they were built and then scrapped midway.

Fast-forward more than five decades to Friday, 2 October when mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis unveiled the City's vision to finally complete what has become known as Cape Town's unfinished freeway.

Under the proposal, a new bridge would link the inbound freeway directly to Helen Suzman Boulevard, bypassing Buitengracht Street below. The outbound freeway would be placed in an underground tunnel alongside Duncan Road, while 15 hectares of surrounding land would be transformed into a new neighbourhood.

Hill-Lewis described the plan as the end of "50-year-old unfinished business", arguing that the project could...