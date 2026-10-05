South Africa: Two Former Wits Students Taking SA Gaming Global, Starting With Taxis and Spinning

4 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Naledi Mashishi

Eric Gardiner and Mamello Raboroko are bringing a South African flair to gaming. Now they want to empower other young people to do the same.

In 2022, game developers and then final-year Wits University students Eric Gardiner and Mamello Raboroko knew they had something special when they, with two classmates, entered their prototype for a taxi-themed video game into a competition hosted by Wits Tshimologong - and won.

Now their game Taxi Ranked has more than 500,000 downloads and their distinctively South African approach to gaming development has landed them a spot as top 15 finalists for the 2026 Création Africa seven-month incubation and immersion programme hosted by the French Institute of South Africa.

Gardiner (26) and Raboroko (28) were able to kick-start their independent video game company, Vetkoek Studios, with the incubation support they received from the Tshimologong prize. This allowed them to produce and publicly release Taxi Ranked.

It's a South African taxi game that allows players to drive a customisable taxi while dodging potholes, picking up customers and escaping the police. The game features a distinctive bright art style as well as signature South African details like billboards advertising NikNaks and Ouma Rusks.

"I have specialised in visual effects, and so I like to create a unique atmosphere inside the video games and the theme of the video game, so bringing in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.