South Africa: Two Former Wits Students Taking SA Gaming Global, Starting With Taxis and Spinning

Eric Gardiner and Mamello Raboroko are bringing a South African flair to gaming. Now they want to empower other young people to do the same.

In 2022, game developers and then final-year Wits University students Eric Gardiner and Mamello Raboroko knew they had something special when they, with two classmates, entered their prototype for a taxi-themed video game into a competition hosted by Wits Tshimologong - and won.

Now their game Taxi Ranked has more than 500,000 downloads and their distinctively South African approach to gaming development has landed them a spot as top 15 finalists for the 2026 Création Africa seven-month incubation and immersion programme hosted by the French Institute of South Africa.

Gardiner (26) and Raboroko (28) were able to kick-start their independent video game company, Vetkoek Studios, with the incubation support they received from the Tshimologong prize. This allowed them to produce and publicly release Taxi Ranked.

It's a South African taxi game that allows players to drive a customisable taxi while dodging potholes, picking up customers and escaping the police. The game features a distinctive bright art style as well as signature South African details like billboards advertising NikNaks and Ouma Rusks.

"I have specialised in visual effects, and so I like to create a unique atmosphere inside the video games and the theme of the video game, so bringing in...