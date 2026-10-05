South Africa: 'No Chance' - Road Rubble Allegedly Buries Gqeberha Riverside Kingfisher Nests

A conservationist has opened a criminal case alleging tonnes of road-building waste were dumped beside the Baakens River, burying kingfisher nests and potentially killing eggs and chicks during breeding season.

A decision to dump tonnes of road rubble and tar beside the Baakens River in Gqeberha has sparked a criminal case after conservationists alleged the waste buried kingfisher nesting sites during breeding season and poses a risk to an already fragile water body.

Wildlife rescue expert Arnold Slabbert opened a criminal case at Humewood police station on Friday, alleging that environmental, waste and animal-protection laws had been contravened.

Slabbert said the rubble, which included large quantities of old tar and other road-building material, had been dumped on the bank of the Baakens River near South Union Street.

He alleged that the material covered kingfisher nesting burrows and that birds, eggs and chicks inside the burrows may have been killed.

"It's actually quite disgusting. They've broken so many laws. The tar has to be specially disposed of. So it costs money. So somewhere along the line, there was a bit of conniving," Slabbert said.

"They said to the contractor, just dump the stuff in this hole. Unfortunately for them, the banks were full of pied kingfisher nests."

The rubble came from roadworks on South Union Street, carried out by a company contracted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Slabbert said...