Sudan: North Darfur - Aid Needs Mount As 1,400 Displaced Reach Tawila in Five Days

Tawila, North Darfur — Aid needs are mounting as new arrivals swell the population of internally displaced people in Tawila in North Darfur. Almost 1,400 people from 260 families -- mostly women, children, and older people fleeing deteriorating security, food shortages, drought, low rainfall, and worsening famine conditions -- have arrived in Tawila, North Darfur in just five days, bringing the number of arrivals since September 1, 2026 to more than 6,000, the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced Persons says.

Adam Rijal, the organisation's spokesperson, tells Radio Dabanga that the latest arrivals came from various parts of North Darfur. Most are women, children, and older people fleeing deteriorating security, food shortages, drought, low rainfall, and worsening famine conditions.

Tawila under growing pressure

Rijal says Tawila has become a relatively safe destination for people fleeing their homes, driving a continued influx that is placing increasing pressure on resources and services for both displaced people and the host community.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The new arrivals urgently need food, medicines, clean drinking water, shelter, healthcare, sanitation, protection, and psychosocial support, with priority given to children, women, older people, and other vulnerable groups.

Rijal warns that continued displacement amid severe shortages of humanitarian assistance risks worsening malnutrition and disease and leaving vulnerable people exposed. He says urgent intervention cannot be delayed.

Appeal for urgent aid

The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced Persons has called on humanitarian organisations, international agencies, donors, and other relevant bodies to coordinate an urgent response and provide life-saving assistance, including food, water, healthcare, shelter, sanitation, protection, and psychosocial services.