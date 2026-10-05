Sudan: Driver Killed As UN WFP Aid Trucks Strafed in South Kordofan

Dilling, South Kordofan — The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has called for an impartial investigation after two 'clearly marked' contracted trucks carrying humanitarian food assistance came under attack en route from Dilling to Kadugli on Saturday.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has condemned an aerial attack on two trucks carrying food assistance in South Kordofan that killed one driver, calling for an impartial investigation and accountability for those responsible.

In a statement issued today, WFP confirms that the attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, October 3, as the contracted trucks travelled from Dilling to Kadugli. The vehicles were clearly marked as humanitarian transport, the WFP says.

The agency has extended its condolences to the driver's family, friends, and colleagues. It says details of the incident, including the extent of the damage to the food cargo, are still being collected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The attack comes just one day after another WFP truck struck an explosive device in Dilling, South Kordofan, after delivering life-saving food assistance.

Calls for accountability and protection of aid workers

The WFP has called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the latest attack, urging that anyone responsible for violations be held accountable.

It has also called on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensure the safe and unimpeded movement of humanitarian personnel and cargo.

The agency says the incidents highlight the increasingly difficult security conditions facing humanitarian operations in Sudan and the risks aid workers encounter while delivering life-saving assistance to communities in need.

Despite these dangers, the WFP says it remains committed to delivering essential assistance safely to millions of women, men, and children who depend on humanitarian support across Sudan.

Life-saving assistance

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, more than 50 tonnes of food were destroyed, including cereals, yellow split peas, vegetable oil, and salt -- enough to provide life-saving assistance to 5,800 people for a month -- in an aerial attack on two trucks carrying food aid to families in South Kordofan in August. A WFP statement at the time confirmed that the trucks were hit outside Dilling on 30 August while carrying WFP assistance to Kadugli. They were clearly marked with WFP banners and flags, WFP said.