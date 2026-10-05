Sudan Doctors Network - Four Civilians Killed in RSF Drone Attacks On South Kordofan

4 October 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Dilling, South Kordofan — Four civilians, including a child and a woman, have been killed in RSF drone strikes on residential neighbourhoods in Dilling, South Kordofan, the Sudan Doctors Network says. The network condemns the attacks as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The attacks, carried out on Friday 2 October 2026, targeted the El Tomat, El Malikiyah, and El Ma'asir neighbourhoods, injuring other residents.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the network says attacks on residential neighbourhoods and civilian areas constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and the rules protecting civilians during armed conflict. It says the attacks reflect a continuing pattern of violence that endangers civilian lives and worsens the humanitarian suffering of people in conflict zones.

The network says repeated attacks on civilian gatherings, and the use of weapons in populated areas, increase casualties and undermine residents' access to essential services. They also spread fear and instability among local communities.

The Sudan Doctors Network called on the United Nations, international humanitarian organisations, and international human rights organisations to condemn attacks on civilians and residential neighbourhoods, hold those responsible for the violations accountable, and take meaningful steps to protect civilians and ensure that perpetrators of serious crimes and violations do not escape justice.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

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