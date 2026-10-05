Sudan War - Fighting On Ethiopian Border, Drone Attacks On Ed Damazin

Ed Damazin — The RSF-aligned Tasees Alliance forces announced on Saturday that they had taken full control of areas in Roseires locality, north-east of Ed Damazin, capital of Sudan's Blue Nile state, after seizing several areas, including Menze, Jabal El Nimr, Jabal El Num, Basharkat, Matanguya, Mangaling El Jawani, Masnabiga, and Makala.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said they had repelled the attack in a special operation. Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a drone strike on Ed Damazin on Saturday, targeting the home of the state governor, Ahmed El Omda.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the Tasees Alliance said its forces had fought fierce battles and seized more than 20 combat vehicles, while destroying other vehicles and military equipment.

The alliance also said it had captured a large number of soldiers from the army, adding that efforts to establish the exact number of prisoners were still under way.

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The Kadalo area lies on the border with Ethiopia and extends along the Roseires Dam.

Special operation

The command of the Fourth Infantry Division said that Sudanese Armed Forces troops and allied forces had dealt a decisive blow to the RSF and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement forces in the areas of Menze and Basharkat, in the eastern sector of the Blue Nile state.

Drone attack

In a post on Facebook on Saturday, Blue Nile governor Ahmed El Omda said the RSF had carried out suicide drone attacks targeting his home and several civilian sites.

He published photographs (see main picture) showing the extent of the destruction and said air defence forces had repelled an attack involving RSF suicide drones.