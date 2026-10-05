Uganda: Museveni Urges Church-Government Partnership As Gubazire Takes Over Kabale Diocese

President Museveni has urged the Church to strengthen its partnership with government to promote socio-economic transformation and improve the livelihoods of Ugandans.

Museveni made the call on Saturday through the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi, who represented him at the ordination and installation of Rt Rev Bonaventure Bosco Gubazire as the fifth Bishop of Kabale Diocese.

Gubazire succeeds Rt Rev Callistus Rubaramira, who led the diocese for 23 years before his retirement. Gubazire was appointed by Pope Leo XIV on July 15, 2026, and was formally ordained and installed at the St Ignatius University Kabale grounds.

The ceremony attracted thousands of Catholic faithful, clergy, government officials, politicians and religious leaders from across the Kigezi sub-region.

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In his message, Museveni commended the Catholic Church for its contribution to community development and urged religious leaders to continue working with government to promote economic transformation.

"The NRM leadership since its inception has been working hand in hand with the church to ensure that Ugandans thrive in all aspects," Museveni said.

He said the Church has played an important role in promoting socio-economic transformation at grassroots level and urged it to continue contributing to efforts aimed at changing people's attitudes towards development.

Museveni also encouraged the Church to promote wealth creation and economic empowerment, saying religious institutions could support efforts to create jobs and equip young people with skills.

He said greater emphasis on economic projects would help reduce unemployment among young people and promote self-reliance.

Rubaramira urges support for successor

Bishop Emeritus Callistus Rubaramira urged priests and Christians in Kabale Diocese to support Gubazire as he begins his new responsibilities.

Rubaramira, who was ordained and installed as Bishop of Kabale in 2003, retired after reaching the canonical retirement age. Pope Leo XIV accepted his resignation on July 15 and appointed Gubazire as his successor.

Gubazire, 52, previously served as Rector of St Martin of Tours Formation House in Ejisu, Ghana. He was ordained a priest on August 10, 2003.

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On behalf of Kigezi leaders, Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi urged religious leaders to intensify efforts to prevent HIV and support communities affected by the epidemic.

Baryomunsi said the latest Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment findings put national HIV prevalence among people aged 15 and above at 5.9%, while Kigezi was among the regions with the highest prevalence, at about 8%.

He called on religious leaders to use their influence in communities to promote HIV prevention, testing, treatment and responsible behaviour.

The ordination and installation marked the beginning of a new chapter for Kabale Diocese, which was established in 1966 and serves the districts of Kabale, Kisoro, Rubanda, Rukiga, Rukungiri and Kanungu.