Kenya: Two Held in Narok Over Alleged Government Official Impersonation

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested two men accused of impersonating a senior government official and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects were apprehended in Narok Town while travelling in a black vehicles.

Detectives also recovered several mobile phones from the suspects, which are believed to have been used in the alleged scam.

The phones have been seized as part of investigations into the suspected fraud.

Ngeno and Tonui remain in custody as detectives conclude investigations before they are arraigned in court.