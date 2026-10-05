Mozambique: Chapo and Trump Discuss Future Projects Under Millennium Challenge Account

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and his American President Donald Trump have discussed the implementation of future projects under the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA).

In a statement, the President office explains that he meeting - held on the sidelines of the United Nations Summit in New York - focused on existing areas of cooperation between Mozambique and the United States, specifically infrastructure projects under the Second Compact for Mozambique (via the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the Millennium Challenge Account) and the health sector.

The conversation, described as brief but significant, also served to reaffirm both countries' commitment to continued collaboration and the exploration of new opportunities for cooperation.

Areas identified for strengthening partnerships include critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure, and the fight against terrorism, according to information released by the President's office.

The Second Compact for Mozambique, implemented through the MCC, represents a key pillar of cooperation between the two nations regarding infrastructure development and other strategic sectors.

In a statement issued following his trip to New York, Chapo also reiterated his commitment to deepening cooperative ties with the United States, emphasizing the importance of building mutually beneficial partnerships.