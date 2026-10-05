Ethiopia: New Interim Administration to Be Established in Tigray Region

4 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Preparations are underway to establish a new interim administration in the Tigray Region and pave the way for regional elections within a few months, Abraham Belay, former President of the Tigray Interim Administration, revealed.

Speaking in an interview on current affairs, Abraham said the Federal Government is working to establish a new administrative structure that will enable the people of Tigray to govern themselves, helping to restore peace and stability to the region.

Abraham noted that the Ethiopian National Defense Force is currently conducting operations to clear illegal armed forces from the region.

Following these operations, new administrative structures will be organized from the kebele level upward with direct community participation.

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He further emphasized that preparations are accelerating to complete the transition quickly and hold regional elections within months.

Abraham also called on all Ethiopians to support federal efforts to conclude the transitional phase and allow the people of Tigray to fully participate in national development.

Addressing the broader security situation, he stated that both internal and external actors are attempting to destabilize Ethiopia.

He specifically noted that Eritrean forces had participated in the conflict alongside the TPLF and other groups he characterized as "anti-peace forces."

However, he asserted that national security institutions are decisively countering these threats through military discipline, advanced technological capabilities, and strong operational readiness.

Furthermore, he highlighted growing local opposition to these destabilizing forces, stating that the people of Tigray have rejected destructive political paths.

Read the original article on ENA.

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