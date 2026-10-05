Kenya: Mudavadi Courts Maersk Investment in Lamu Port and Logistics Sector

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for stronger collaboration with Maersk in developing Kenya's maritime and logistics sectors.

Mudavadi says he held talks with APM Terminals President for Africa and Europe, Igor Van Den Essen, on opportunities in maritime infrastructure, logistics and digital trade.

"In discussions with Mr. Igor Van Den Essen, President for Africa and Europe at APM Terminals (Maersk), I explored how we can deepen our partnership in maritime infrastructure, logistics and digital trade," Mudavadi said.

He said the government wants Maersk to tap into opportunities emerging from the development of the Dangote East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu.

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According to Mudavadi, the refinery could help accelerate the LAPSSET Corridor and strengthen regional trade and connectivity.

He said Kenya is pursuing partnerships capable of bringing capital, technology, innovation and expertise while creating jobs and expanding business opportunities.

"Building on the company's engagement with Kenya's National Infrastructure Board, I encouraged Maersk to seize the opportunities emerging from the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu, a major catalyst for accelerating the LAPSSET Corridor and strengthening regional connectivity. For Kenyans, this means attracting investment, expanding trade, creating jobs and opening new opportunities for businesses and young professionals across the maritime and logistics sectors," the PCS explained.